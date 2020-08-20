Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi receives a tour from Tim Frank (left), historian, Arlington National Cemetery; of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 20, 2020. Al-Jaburi visited ANC to participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown, as well as tour the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

Date Taken: 08.20.2020
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma'a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 13 of 13], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.