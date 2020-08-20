Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones IV, commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington render honors to the Republic of Iraq flag in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 20, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6325562
|VIRIN:
|200820-A-IW468-002
|Resolution:
|11136x7424
|Size:
|24.6 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 13 of 13], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT