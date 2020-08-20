Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 13 of 13]

    Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The U.S. Army Color Guard carries the Republic of Iraq flag in support of the visit of Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 20, 2020. Al-Jaburi participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while at the cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:12
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Iraq Minister of Defense Juma’a al-Jaburi Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 13 of 13], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

