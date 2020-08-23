Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assessing a Casualty [Image 7 of 7]

    Assessing a Casualty

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sergeant Daniel Zelinski, center, 652nd Engineer Company, treats a simulated casualty while Capt. Bruce Smith, an observer/controller/trainer with the 3rd Battalion, 309th Training Regiment, 78th Training Division, provides feedback and Spc. Jonathan Kangas, 652nd Eng. Co., provides security during warrior task lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This lanes training is part of Operation Ready Warrior, an exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.

    Providing Direction
    High Crawl
    Awaiting Instructions
    Barbed Wire Crawl
    Wrapping a Wound
    Applying Pressure
    Assessing a Casualty

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Hammond
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Engineer Company
    Warrior Tasks
    78th Training Division
    95th Training Division
    652nd
    COVID-19
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ORW

