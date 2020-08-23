Assessing a Casualty

Sergeant Daniel Zelinski, center, 652nd Engineer Company, treats a simulated casualty while Capt. Bruce Smith, an observer/controller/trainer with the 3rd Battalion, 309th Training Regiment, 78th Training Division, provides feedback and Spc. Jonathan Kangas, 652nd Eng. Co., provides security during warrior task lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This lanes training is part of Operation Ready Warrior, an exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.

