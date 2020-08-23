Awaiting Instructions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Private Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, provides security while Sgt. Kyshali Ramirez, 623rd Transportation Company, waits for instructions during warrior task lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020, as part of Operation Ready Warrior.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:58
    Photo ID: 6325251
    VIRIN: 200823-A-SX453-196
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: POMPANO BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
