Captain Bryan Faavae, an observer/controller/trainer with 84th Training Command, provides instructions to Pvt. Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, as he maneuvers through a warrior task lane as part of Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers the opportunity to training and test individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health an safety guidelines.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:58 Photo ID: 6325249 VIRIN: 200823-A-SX453-165 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 6.27 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: TAFUNA, AS Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providing Direction [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.