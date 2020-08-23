Captain Bryan Faavae, an observer/controller/trainer with 84th Training Command, provides instructions to Pvt. Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, as he maneuvers through a warrior task lane as part of Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers the opportunity to training and test individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health an safety guidelines.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6325249
|VIRIN:
|200823-A-SX453-165
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|TAFUNA, AS
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Providing Direction [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS
