    Providing Direction [Image 1 of 7]

    Providing Direction

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Captain Bryan Faavae, an observer/controller/trainer with 84th Training Command, provides instructions to Pvt. Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, as he maneuvers through a warrior task lane as part of Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This exercise allows U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers the opportunity to training and test individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health an safety guidelines.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:58
    Photo ID: 6325249
    VIRIN: 200823-A-SX453-165
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: TAFUNA, AS
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providing Direction [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Providing Direction
    High Crawl
    Awaiting Instructions
    Barbed Wire Crawl
    Wrapping a Wound
    Applying Pressure
    Assessing a Casualty

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Transportation Company
    USARC
    Florida
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    West Palm Beach
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Warrior Tasks
    623rd
    78th Training Division
    95th Training Division
    COVID-19
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ORW

