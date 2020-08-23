Sergeant Daniel Zelinski, 652nd Engineer Company, treats a leg wound on a simulated casualty during warrior task lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This lanes training is part of Operation Ready Warrior, an Army Reserve exercise designed to train and test individual and small-team skills and tactics while also following the health and safety guidelines of the Department of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:58 Photo ID: 6325254 VIRIN: 200823-A-SX453-255 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 4.59 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: PORTLAND, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Applying Pressure [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.