Private Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, crawls under barbed wire while maneuvering through a warrior task lane as part of Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This, as well as other training lanes, are designed to test Army Reserve Soldiers on individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health and safety guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6325250
|VIRIN:
|200823-A-SX453-174
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High Crawl [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
