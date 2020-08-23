Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Crawl [Image 2 of 7]

    High Crawl

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Private Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, crawls under barbed wire while maneuvering through a warrior task lane as part of Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This, as well as other training lanes, are designed to test Army Reserve Soldiers on individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health and safety guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

