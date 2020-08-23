High Crawl

Private Carlos Amador, 623rd Transportation Company, crawls under barbed wire while maneuvering through a warrior task lane as part of Operation Ready Warrior at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. This, as well as other training lanes, are designed to test Army Reserve Soldiers on individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health and safety guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US