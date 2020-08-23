Specialist Jonathan Kangas, 652nd Engineer Company, bandages a leg wound of a simulated casualty as part of a warrior task lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020. These lanes were part of the larger Army Reserve Operation Ready Warrior exercise that trains and tests Soldiers on individual and team-level skills while following the Defense Department health and safety guidelines.
This work, Wrapping a Wound [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
