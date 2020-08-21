52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB

Starting far left, Polish Air Force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Roper, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, stand in front of a static display for brief interviews at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. During Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4, the Polish and U.S. forces will be flying, training and learning together as they work to foster regional security and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

