52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, receives an interview by Polish media at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Epperson discussed the purpose of Aviation Detachment Rotation 20.4 and the importance of the partnership and friendship between the United States and Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

