52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB

Starting far left, Polish Air Force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Roper, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, stand in front of a static display for brief interviews at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. By meeting together, leadership from the Polish and U.S. forces participating in the ongoing Aviation Detachment Rotation were able to exchange perspectives, develop friendships, and enhance the partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

