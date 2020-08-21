52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB

U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, left, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Albert Roper, far left, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, get a briefing by Polish Air Force Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, center, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, and Col. Tomasz Jatczak, right, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Nowak and Jatczak discussed the 32nd Tactical AB mission and its capabilities to prepare resources for air operations in the national and allied system, along with providing logistic support for the units within areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

