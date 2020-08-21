U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, front, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, listens to a briefing by Polish Air Force Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Nowak and Epperson were able to discuss different perspectives, the Aviation Detachment Rotation, and enhance the progress and partnerships between the U.S. and Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 07:50 Photo ID: 6324559 VIRIN: 200821-F-VG991-1038 Resolution: 4596x3167 Size: 978.09 KB Location: LODZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.