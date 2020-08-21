U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, front, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, listens to a briefing by Polish Air Force Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Nowak and Epperson were able to discuss different perspectives, the Aviation Detachment Rotation, and enhance the progress and partnerships between the U.S. and Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6324559
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-VG991-1038
|Resolution:
|4596x3167
|Size:
|978.09 KB
|Location:
|LODZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
