    52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 2 of 6]

    52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB

    LODZ, POLAND

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Epperson, front, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, listens to a briefing by Polish Air Force Brig. Gen. Iteneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing commander, at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. Nowak and Epperson were able to discuss different perspectives, the Aviation Detachment Rotation, and enhance the progress and partnerships between the U.S. and Polish Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

