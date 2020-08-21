Polish Air Force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, front, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, far left, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Albert Roper, center, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, and Col. David Epperson, far right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, engage in conversation after media day at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. The United States presence in Poland allows the U.S. to respond to threats and support global operations and strengthens the NATO alliance overall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6324562
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-VG991-1070
|Resolution:
|5483x3584
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|LODZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT