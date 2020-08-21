Polish Air Force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, front, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, far left, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Albert Roper, center, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, and Col. David Epperson, far right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, engage in conversation after media day at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. The United States presence in Poland allows the U.S. to respond to threats and support global operations and strengthens the NATO alliance overall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 07:50 Photo ID: 6324562 VIRIN: 200821-F-VG991-1070 Resolution: 5483x3584 Size: 1.86 MB Location: LODZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.