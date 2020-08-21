Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB [Image 5 of 6]

    52nd FW commander visits 32nd Tactical AB

    LODZ, POLAND

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Polish Air Force Col. Tomasz Jatczak, front, 32nd Tactical Air Base commander, Lt. Col. Patrick Kennedy, far left, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Albert Roper, center, 52nd Operations Group Detachment One commander, and Col. David Epperson, far right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, engage in conversation after media day at Łask AB, Poland, August 21, 2020. The United States presence in Poland allows the U.S. to respond to threats and support global operations and strengthens the NATO alliance overall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

