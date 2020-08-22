Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-52 Stratofortressess taxi on the runway at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 22, 2020. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

