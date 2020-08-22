U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

A B-52 Stratofortress prepares to land at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 22, 2020. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

