U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

A B-52 Stratofortress flies overhead at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 22, 2020. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

