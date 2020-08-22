A B-52 Stratofortress flies overhead at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 22, 2020. U.S. Strategic Command regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of strategic assets to ensure we are able to honor our security commitments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 04:07 Photo ID: 6324422 VIRIN: 200822-F-VS137-1005 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.79 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.