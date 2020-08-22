U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

A B-52 Stratofortress lands at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 22, 2020. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

