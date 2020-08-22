U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

Two B-52 Stratofortressess fly overhead at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 22, 2020.

Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

