U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Walter Thomas, a motor transport operator with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, climbs into a vehicle at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. Thomas is a Nashville, Tenn. The Marines worked alongside of Australian forces to maintain their state of readiness to respond to contingencies and to protect regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 00:24
|Photo ID:
|6321155
|VIRIN:
|200818-M-MP127-1182
|Resolution:
|3611x2407
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, ADF conduct field training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT