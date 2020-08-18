Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines, ADF conduct field training [Image 4 of 12]

    Marines, ADF conduct field training

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin conduct field training and provide support to the Australian Defence Force at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. The Marines worked alongside of Australian forces to maintain their state of readiness to respond to contingencies and to protect regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 00:25
    Photo ID: 6321153
    VIRIN: 200818-M-MP127-1166
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, ADF conduct field training [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pennsylvania native, U.S. Marine deploys to Australia
    California native, U.S. Marine deploys to Australia
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Marines, ADF conduct field training
    Florida native, U.S. Marine deploys to Australia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Australia
    Training
    MAGTF
    LCE
    ADF
    MRFD
    Indopacific
    Top End
    NT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT