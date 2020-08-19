Florida native, U.S. Marine deploys to Australia

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manuel Banda, a motor transport operator with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conducts field training and provides support to the Australian Defence Force at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. Banda is an Arcadia, Fla. native.



“Working out here allows me to work with my Marines, and we are able to practice our craft in an unstable environment.”



The Marines worked alongside of Australian forces to maintain their state of readiness to respond to contingencies and to protect regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

