U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Emily Pozos, a motor transport operator with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conducts field training and provides support to the Australian Defence Force at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. Pozos is a Grass Valley, Calif. native.



“I have a close bond with all of the guys I work with. They take care of me, and vice versa. I would honestly say they’re my brothers.”



The Marines worked alongside of Australian forces to maintain their state of readiness to respond to contingencies and to protect regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 23:42 Photo ID: 6321151 VIRIN: 200817-M-MP127-1099 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.26 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Hometown: GRASS VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California native, U.S. Marine deploys to Australia [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.