Marines, ADF conduct field training

U.S. Marines with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin conduct field training and provide support to the Australian Defence Force at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020. The Marines worked alongside of Australian forces to maintain their state of readiness to respond to contingencies and to protect regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

