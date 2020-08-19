U.S. Fifth Fleet Welcomes New Commander

200819-N-KZ419-0143 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 19, 2020) Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) delivers remarks during the hybrid change of command onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain Aug. 19, 2020. NAVCENT is the United States Navy element of United States Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

