    U.S. Fifth Fleet Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Fifth Fleet Welcomes New Commander

    BAHRAIN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200819-N-KZ419-0206 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 19, 2020) Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) salutes as he is relieved of command by incoming commander Vice Adm. Sam Paparo during the hybrid change of command onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain Aug. 19, 2020. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 05:18
    Photo ID: 6319918
    VIRIN: 200819-N-KZ419-0206
    Resolution: 3131x2087
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CMF
    C5F

