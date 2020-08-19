U.S. Fifth Fleet Welcomes New Commander

200819-N-KZ419-1002 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Aug. 19, 2020) Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., on screen, commander of U.S. Central Command, delivers recorded remarks during a hybrid change of command ceremony for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain Aug. 19, 2020. Vice Adm. Jim Malloy was relieved by Vice Adm. Sam Paparo. NAVCENT is the U.S Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

