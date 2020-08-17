Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’ [Image 7 of 7]

    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Jolikko, a Security Forces Journeyman assigned to the 97th Security Forces Squadron, takes temperatures of students before they go into Rivers Elementary School August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. In alignment with APS protocol, school visitors will be restricted from visits, extra-curricular activities will require social distancing, and masks are required to be worn by all students, faculty, and staff members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:22
    Photo ID: 6318595
    VIRIN: 200817-F-XN197-0047
    Resolution: 6693x4462
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’
    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’
    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’
    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’
    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’
    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’
    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely &lsquo;Return to Learn&rsquo;

    TAGS

    school
    elementary
    back to school
    military children
    masks
    students
    family
    air force
    altus afb
    temperatures
    aetc
    97 amw
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT