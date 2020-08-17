Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Jolikko, a Security Forces Journeyman assigned to the 97th Security Forces Squadron, takes temperatures of students before they go into Rivers Elementary School August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. In alignment with APS protocol, school visitors will be restricted from visits, extra-curricular activities will require social distancing, and masks are required to be worn by all students, faculty, and staff members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

