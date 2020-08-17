Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’

Military children start their first day of the 2020 school year at Rivers Elementary School August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. In alignment with the Altus School District’s adopted protocols, masks are required for all students and faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

