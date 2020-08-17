U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Francisco Bolanos, the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, and his son sit in front of Rivers Elementary School August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The COVID Alert Risk Management System level is utilized throughout the district, sharing weekly COVID-19 threats within Jackson County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:23 Photo ID: 6318590 VIRIN: 200817-F-XN197-0014 Resolution: 6923x4615 Size: 1.85 MB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.