    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’ [Image 2 of 7]

    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Francisco Bolanos, the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, and his son sit in front of Rivers Elementary School August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The COVID Alert Risk Management System level is utilized throughout the district, sharing weekly COVID-19 threats within Jackson County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:23
    Photo ID: 6318590
    VIRIN: 200817-F-XN197-0014
    Resolution: 6923x4615
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rivers Elementary students, staff safely 'Return to Learn' [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rivers Elementary students, staff safely &lsquo;Return to Learn&rsquo;

