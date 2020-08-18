Rivers Elementary School began their school year, August 17, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Altus Public Schools implemented a protocol known as Return to Learn for students and staff.



The COVID Alert Risk Management System level is utilized throughout the district, sharing weekly COVID-19 threats within Jackson County. APS are currently at COVID alert level orange, meaning there is a moderate threat within Jackson County, allowing for the school year to begin with in-person learning. In alignment with APS protocols, school visitors will be restricted from visits, extra-curricular activities will require social distancing, and masks are required to be worn by all students, faculty, and staff members.



Additionally, every Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health will release the COVID Alert levels for the upcoming week in Jackson County. APS will then notify students, parents, employees and community members on Friday afternoons of the alert level for the following week. To learn more about the Altus Public Schools Return to Learn protocols, visit http://www.altusps.com/district/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:21 Story ID: 376227 Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’, by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.