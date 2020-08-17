Stephanie Tucker, a teacher at Rivers Elementary School, takes the temperature of a military child before entering the school August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Altus Public Schools are currently at COVID-19 alert level orange, meaning there is a moderate threat within Jackson County, allowing the school year to begin with in-person learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:22 Photo ID: 6318592 VIRIN: 200817-F-XN197-0033 Resolution: 5571x3714 Size: 948.12 KB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.