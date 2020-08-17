Military children line up to get their temperatures taken before going to school at Rivers Elementary School on August 17, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. After the Oklahoma State Department of Health releases the COVID-19 Alert levels, parents, employees, and community members will be notified of the new alert level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 09:23 Photo ID: 6318589 VIRIN: 200817-F-XN197-0002 Resolution: 7635x5090 Size: 3.35 MB Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rivers Elementary students, staff safely ‘Return to Learn’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.