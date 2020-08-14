Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Rescue Ready [Image 15 of 15]

    Tech Rescue Ready

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course search for a simulated injured person during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Training in the CTMC includes treating and evacuating injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 21:44
    Photo ID: 6318280
    VIRIN: 200814-F-CJ465-1196
    Resolution: 5547x4438
    Size: 17.87 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Rescue Ready [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

