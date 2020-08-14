U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course rappel during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Airmen in the CTMC learn evacuation skills during the course to include rappelling, as well as other land and water rescue techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 21:43 Photo ID: 6318272 VIRIN: 200814-F-FZ485-1032 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 9.03 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High-end, high angle rappelling [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.