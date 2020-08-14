U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course rappel during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Airmen in the CTMC learn evacuation skills during the course to include rappelling, as well as other land and water rescue techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake J. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6318271
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-FZ485-1007
|Resolution:
|5002x3335
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High-end, high angle rappelling [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
