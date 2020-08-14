Tech Rescue Ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course move a simulated injured person during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. The CTMC trains Airmen in a variety of skills to ensure combat readiness for the high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

