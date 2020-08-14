Tech Rescue Ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course treat a simulated injured person during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Airmen in the CTMC train to gain proficiency in a variety of critical rescue skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|08.14.2020
|08.17.2020 21:43
|6318275
|200814-F-CJ465-1051
|5360x3574
|13.34 MB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|2
|3
|0
