Tech Rescue Ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course search for a simulated injured person during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Training in the CTMC includes treating and evacuating injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

