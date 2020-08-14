U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course search for a simulated injured person during a training scenario at Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson, Arizona, Aug. 14, 2020. Training in the CTMC includes treating and evacuating injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6318274
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-CJ465-1028
|Resolution:
|6109x3436
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tech Rescue Ready [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
