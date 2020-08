Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft depart the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL to return to their home at Floridia Air National Guard, Det 2 based at Hurlburt Field Aug. 13, 2020. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:44 Photo ID: 6318171 VIRIN: 200810-Z-XV261-1479 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.76 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.