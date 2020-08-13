Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 9]

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft land at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL for refueling before returning to their home at Floridia Air National Guard, Det 2 based at Hurlburt Field. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock)

