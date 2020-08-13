CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft depart the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL to return to their home at Floridia Air National Guard, Det 2 based at Hurlburt Field Aug. 13, 2020. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|08.13.2020
|08.17.2020 19:44
|6318172
|200810-Z-XV261-1491
|6000x4000
|9.19 MB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|0
|0
|0
