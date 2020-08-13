Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 9]

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Florida National Guard, greets a CV-22 Osprey pilot at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, Aug. 13, 2020. Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft stopped for refueling before returning to their home at Det 2, FLANG, based at Hurlburt Field, FL. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 19:44
    Photo ID: 6318169
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-BX441-1276
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing
    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT