CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brannon Stewart, a 125th Fighter Wing fuels specialist, refuels a CV-22 Osprey aircraft on the flight line of Jacksonville Air National Base, FL, Aug. 13, 2020. Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft landed for refueling before returning to their home at Floridia Air National Guard, Det 2 based at Hurlburt Field. The FLANG Det 2 aids the 8th Special Operations Squadron and the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to sync and form continuity within the CV-22 Osprey Community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock)

