    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 9]

    CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Florida National Guard, tours the interior of a CV-22 Osprey aircraft assigned to Det 2, FLANG, at Hurlburt Field, Aug. 13, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22 Ospreys land at 125th Fighter Wing [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLANG

