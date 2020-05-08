Airman 1st Class William King, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, troubleshoots a modem connected to a parabolic dish Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities among three geographically separated units in a simulated contested environment. United States SOF communications has the advantage of agility – they are able to swiftly adapt, develop and field solutions to challenges in all environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6317051
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-PZ401-1180
|Resolution:
|7090x4732
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
