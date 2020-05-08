352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

Airman 1st Class William King, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, troubleshoots a modem connected to a parabolic dish Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities among three geographically separated units in a simulated contested environment. United States SOF communications has the advantage of agility – they are able to swiftly adapt, develop and field solutions to challenges in all environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

