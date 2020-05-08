Senior Airman Jacob Gilbert, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, uses a slide-rule and compass to determine the coordinates of a satellite during an exercise Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities. Special operations forces’ communications has the advantage of agility – they are able to swiftly adapt, develop and field solutions to challenges in all environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise
