352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise

Senior Airman Jacob Gilbert, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems technician, uses a slide-rule and compass to determine the coordinates of a satellite during an exercise Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise tested the flight’s employment of tactical communication capabilities. Special operations forces’ communications has the advantage of agility – they are able to swiftly adapt, develop and field solutions to challenges in all environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB