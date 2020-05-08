Airman 1st Class Jeremy Steven Salsbury, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron client systems technician, takes inventory of cables and other equipment during an exercise Aug. 5, 2020, at RAF Mildenhall, England. This exercise prepares the unit to be ready to support all Special Operations Command Europe’s missions and provide special operations forces planners and commanders with the communications needed for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
This work, 352d SOSS conducts tactical communication exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
